One arrest made in Chesterfield during dispersal order on Bank Holiday Monday

Derbyshire Constabulary introduced the order on May 2 following concerns that there may be an increase in anti-social behaviour, with May Day events taking place in the town centre and the Chesterfield FC home fixture against Stockport.

In place between 7am and midnight, it gave officers additional powers to disperse people from area pictured which included the town centre, A61 corridor to Whittington Moor and the Technique Stadium, Stonegravels and parts of Newbold and Tapton.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed on Thursday that one person was arrested and the order has not been extended.

They said: “We would like to thank all those who took part in the various events across Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday.

“There was one arrest following the football match, a man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, however, the thousands of other fans who attended the game were a credit to both teams.”