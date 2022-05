On Wednesday, May 4, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of a Citroen on the M1.

She had been spotted by officers filling out an online form on her phone while driving, and was found to have no insurance when she was pulled over.

The driver already had six points on her licence, and a DRPU officer said that a ban was “incoming”. Her car was also seized.

