Officers pay tribute to ‘one of a kind’ Derbyshire police dog who was stabbed three times by criminal

On Wednesday, September 28, Derbyshire Police announced that retired police dog Axle had sadly passed away.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “PD Axle was one of a kind, a dog who caught countless criminals, and even rose to fame after surviving a knife attack.

“He was injured in the line of duty after being stabbed three times while helping officers to make an arrest in 2018. But he pulled through and returned to work, before finally retiring in 2019.”

Axle enjoyed three years of retirement before he passed away.

Axle and his handler were called to the scene of an incident in Riddings in July 2018. Officers were attempting to locate an offender, with the emergency response involving a 'large number of officers' and a police helicopter.

Axle was able to find the man, who then stabbed him three times before he was finally taken into custody.

The BBC reported that Matthew Stretch, 28, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court in 2018. He pleaded guilty to three counts of making threats to kill – against two officers and a woman who he was banned from seeing due to a restraining order.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of damaging property – PD Axle and a police car – common assault, having an offensive weapon, and breaching the restraining order. He was jailed for six years and seven months.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed plans to honour Axle with a tribute in the memorial garden at their Ripley headquarters.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Axle’s amazing work and bravery will now be commemorated with a special tribute in Derbyshire Constabulary’s memorial garden. A new stone will be placed alongside those of other fallen police dogs, so that everyone using the garden can remember him.