Police release photo of jailed serial Chesterfield harasser who sent 196 messages to “frightened” ex

Lee Payton, 45, who was “no stranger to harassing women” already had two convictions and three police cautions for “exactly the kind of behaviour” he showed to his latest girlfriend, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Stefan Fox described how Payton accused her of “fancying other men” while watching TV and throwing out her clothing and other belongings which he didn’t like.

The court heard Payton even “questioned” why she was having a shower or a bath.

Lee Payton, 45, who was “no stranger to harassing women” already had two convictions and three police cautions for “exactly the kind of behaviour” he showed to his latest girlfriend, Derby Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his harangued ex threatened to end the relationship Payton said he would “kill himself” and in a chilling text message wrote: “I wish I had stabbed you to death.”

Mr Fox described how refuse collector Fox met his victim as a regular customer at a Chesterfield shop where she worked.

However the relationship “turned violent” in August 2021 during a trip to Skegness when Payton dragged her into their accommodation, “beating her around the body”.

In November 2021, after she had decided to move out of the property where they both lived, Payton turned up at her place of work and assaulted a member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fox said: “In April this year she ended the relationship – he barraged her with calls and turned up at her address.

"By this time the victim was in her own property – he accused her of being with other men. When she returned later that day her bin lids had been put up.

"The defendant texted her later saying ‘you’ve forgotten to put your bin lids down’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Payton had a previous convictions for sending 200 unwanted messages and voicemails to an ex-partner and for repeatedly calling a random stranger because he “liked the sound of her voice”.

Bianca Brasoveanu, defending, said Payton’s offending was a result of the recent death of his mother – that he was unable to face the loss of another relationship.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Payton: “You’re no stranger to harassing women – in particular partners.

"You have two convictions and three police cautions involving exactly this kind of behaviour – you treated this woman like your own property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You pathetically threatened to kill yourself – she must have been frightened to death about what you were doing.

"This was a dreadful case of harassment.”