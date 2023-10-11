Officers arrest man in Derbyshire town on suspicion of county lines drugs offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, October 10, officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team made an arrest in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a male in Long Eaton for drug offences linked to county lines supply. A knife was recovered and taken out of circulation.”

This is the knife that was seized by officers.

Any crimes or information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

