News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Officers arrest man in Derbyshire town on suspicion of county lines drugs offences

A man was arrested in a Derbyshire town on suspicion of drugs offences – with officers also seizing a knife from him.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, October 10, officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team made an arrest in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a male in Long Eaton for drug offences linked to county lines supply. A knife was recovered and taken out of circulation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police promise to tackle anti-social behaviour and burglaries at homes in Derbyshire village

This is the knife that was seized by officers.This is the knife that was seized by officers.
This is the knife that was seized by officers.
Most Popular

Any crimes or information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.