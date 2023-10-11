Officers arrest man in Derbyshire town on suspicion of county lines drugs offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday, October 10, officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team made an arrest in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a male in Long Eaton for drug offences linked to county lines supply. A knife was recovered and taken out of circulation.”
READ THIS: Police promise to tackle anti-social behaviour and burglaries at homes in Derbyshire village
Any crimes or information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.