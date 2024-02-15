Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have introduced further patrols around the Pit Lane area in Shipley, following reports of anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We have received an increase in calls regarding youths riding off-road motorbikes in this area, causing a danger to people using Shipley Park.

“As a result, officers have increased their patrols in the area, along with the surrounding footpaths. Patrols are being carried out at targeted times, based on when we receive reports from members of the public.”

Officers are set to undertake more patrols in the area to combat off-road bikers.

Residents can report anti-social behaviour using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101