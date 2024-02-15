News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Off-road bikers “causing danger” to visitors at popular Derbyshire park – with police increasing patrols

The police are targeting off-road bikers creating danger for residents using a Derbyshire park.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have introduced further patrols around the Pit Lane area in Shipley, following reports of anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We have received an increase in calls regarding youths riding off-road motorbikes in this area, causing a danger to people using Shipley Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result, officers have increased their patrols in the area, along with the surrounding footpaths. Patrols are being carried out at targeted times, based on when we receive reports from members of the public.”

Most Popular
Officers are set to undertake more patrols in the area to combat off-road bikers.Officers are set to undertake more patrols in the area to combat off-road bikers.
Officers are set to undertake more patrols in the area to combat off-road bikers.

READ THIS: Police murder investigation after man shot and killed in Derbyshire field

Residents can report anti-social behaviour using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.