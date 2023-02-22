News you can trust since 1855
Occupants of lorry stolen in Derbyshire run across four lanes of M1 traffic in bid to escape police

The occupants of a stolen lorry darted across the M1 in Derbyshire as they attempted to evade the police.

By Tom Hardwick
40 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) and Derbyshire Armed Response Unit located a lorry stolen from Somercotes at J29a of the M1.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Vehicle came to an abrupt stop and occupants bailed and ran across four lanes of live traffic on the southbound carriageway.”

Those inside the lorry managed to evade arrest.
An extensive search for the occupants using a drone was unsuccessful – but the stolen lorry was recovered.