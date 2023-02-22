Occupants of lorry stolen in Derbyshire run across four lanes of M1 traffic in bid to escape police
The occupants of a stolen lorry darted across the M1 in Derbyshire as they attempted to evade the police.
On Wednesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) and Derbyshire Armed Response Unit located a lorry stolen from Somercotes at J29a of the M1.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Vehicle came to an abrupt stop and occupants bailed and ran across four lanes of live traffic on the southbound carriageway.”
An extensive search for the occupants using a drone was unsuccessful – but the stolen lorry was recovered.