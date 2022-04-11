North East Derbyshire’s ‘most wanted suspect’ assaulted two police officers during arrest

North East Derbyshire Response tweeted about the incident in Killamarsh on Sunday morning.

They said: “North East Derbyshire's most wanted suspect drives past us. Stopped and kicks off when arrested.

"Assaults 2 Officers and kicks the police car door bending it and damaging it. Another vehicle now out of action but male now on his way to Custody. #ProtectTheProtectors.”

North East Derbyshire Response said the police car had to be taken off the road to be repaired due to damage caused to the door (picture: North East Derbyshire Response)

Officers say the damage caused to the door of the police vehicle meant it was bent out of shape and could potentially be forced open if not rectified.

No further details have been released.

Many were quick to send their wishes to the officers involved after the post on social media.

One Twitter user said: “Hopefully the officers involved are OK and that the courts take a very dim view of the perp.”

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit added: “Sounds a delight. Hope the officers are okay. #ProtectTheProtectors.”