North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Bolsover to Ripley, Heanor and Ilkeston - in Court

Daniel Parkes, 45, of no fixed abode: Guilty of four counts of threatening behaviour at Dronfield Railway Station. Jailed for 24 weeks. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge.
Andrew Mellor, 38, of Old Co-op Building, Villas Road, Bolsover: Guilty of damaging a front door and a kitchen window and assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Michael Walton, 41, of Loscoe Road, Heanor: Guilty of drink driving – namely 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £225, made to pay £300 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 36 months.
Teresa Moloney, 41, of Ash Crescent, Ripley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £180, made to pay £150 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Emma Anderton, 38, of Cobner Drive, Dunston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Ordered to continue original requirements - rehabilitation activity requirement.
Christopher Knight, 40, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook: Guilty of damaging a window to the value of £200. Case adjourned.
Curtis Stevenson, 27, of Bailey Brook Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Matthew Rodgers, 40, of Lansbury Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving a vehicle with worn tyre tread. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Tomas Rugins, 24, of Hollingwood Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £350, made to pay £85 court costs and £35 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Liam Burke, 34, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Fined £100.
Mathew Hicklin, 32, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of damaging a mirror and a TV, a car window and radio, taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner, driving unlicensed and uninsured and sending a menacing message. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Philip Skinner, 32, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 12 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.
Richard Templeman, 48, of Ringwood Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured, with no MOT and a worn tyre. Case adjourned.
Mark Gallear, 57, of North Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £120, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Michael Gillespie, 45, of Waingroves Road, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £230, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Thomas Holmes, 30, of Long Lane, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £753, made to pay £110 court costs and £75 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with nine points.
Christopher Swift, 40, of Shirland Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of possession of a quantity of MAMBA – a controlled drug of class B. Fined £50, made to pay £40 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
James Cocking, 27, of Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Guilty of criminal damage and assault. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 10 rehabilitation activity days and a 31-day thinking skills programme. Ordered to pay £400 compensation, £200 costs and a £128 victim surcharge. Banned from the Cavendish Hotel for two years.
Natalie Gibbs, 37, of Downlands, Brimington: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Michael Harvey, 85, Jackson Tor Road, Matlock: Guilty of outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Jailed for 28 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 30 rehabilitation activity days and a 12-week curfew. Made to pay £500 compensation, £150 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Melusi Madaweni, 29, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of criminal damage – namely urinating in a police car. Fined £80, made to pay £160 compensation and and £85 court costs.
Susan Oxley, 55, of Levens Way, Newbold: Guilty of four counts of assault by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 20 rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £250 compensation, £250 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge. Handed a three-year retraining order.
Tom Sharpe, 62, of Highfield Drive, South, Normanton: Guilty of harassment. Handed 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days, fined £60, made to pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 court costs and £200 compensation. Handed a two-year restraining order.