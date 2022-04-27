North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Bolsover to Ripley, Heanor and Ilkeston - in Court

Daniel Parkes, 45, of no fixed abode: Guilty of four counts of threatening behaviour at Dronfield Railway Station. Jailed for 24 weeks. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Andrew Mellor, 38, of Old Co-op Building, Villas Road, Bolsover: Guilty of damaging a front door and a kitchen window and assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Michael Walton, 41, of Loscoe Road, Heanor: Guilty of drink driving – namely 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £225, made to pay £300 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Teresa Moloney, 41, of Ash Crescent, Ripley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £180, made to pay £150 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Emma Anderton, 38, of Cobner Drive, Dunston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Ordered to continue original requirements - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Christopher Knight, 40, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook: Guilty of damaging a window to the value of £200. Case adjourned.

Curtis Stevenson, 27, of Bailey Brook Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Matthew Rodgers, 40, of Lansbury Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving a vehicle with worn tyre tread. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.

Tomas Rugins, 24, of Hollingwood Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £350, made to pay £85 court costs and £35 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Liam Burke, 34, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Fined £100.

Mathew Hicklin, 32, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of damaging a mirror and a TV, a car window and radio, taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner, driving unlicensed and uninsured and sending a menacing message. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Philip Skinner, 32, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 12 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Richard Templeman, 48, of Ringwood Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured, with no MOT and a worn tyre. Case adjourned.

Mark Gallear, 57, of North Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £120, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Gillespie, 45, of Waingroves Road, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £230, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Thomas Holmes, 30, of Long Lane, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £753, made to pay £110 court costs and £75 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Christopher Swift, 40, of Shirland Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of possession of a quantity of MAMBA – a controlled drug of class B. Fined £50, made to pay £40 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

James Cocking, 27, of Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Guilty of criminal damage and assault. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 10 rehabilitation activity days and a 31-day thinking skills programme. Ordered to pay £400 compensation, £200 costs and a £128 victim surcharge. Banned from the Cavendish Hotel for two years.

Natalie Gibbs, 37, of Downlands, Brimington: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Michael Harvey, 85, Jackson Tor Road, Matlock: Guilty of outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Jailed for 28 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 30 rehabilitation activity days and a 12-week curfew. Made to pay £500 compensation, £150 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Melusi Madaweni, 29, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of criminal damage – namely urinating in a police car. Fined £80, made to pay £160 compensation and and £85 court costs.

Susan Oxley, 55, of Levens Way, Newbold: Guilty of four counts of assault by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 20 rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £250 compensation, £250 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge. Handed a three-year retraining order.

Tom Sharpe, 62, of Highfield Drive, South, Normanton: Guilty of harassment. Handed 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days, fined £60, made to pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 court costs and £200 compensation. Handed a two-year restraining order.