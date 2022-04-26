Deluded Derbyshire shaman chucked poo at neighbours during an 18-month harassment campaign

Robert Hawk, 53, threw chicken bones, newspaper covered in poo and bacon rinds into his next door neighbours’ property during the bizarre vendetta between September 2019 and March 2020.

A judge told him his offences were “deeply unpleasant” and people were “frightened and intimidated” by his behaviour.

Derby Crown Court heard Hawk - suffering with persistent delusional disorder - yelled “vibrate in hell” at his female neighbour and even launched a “baseless” court case against her family which cost her £500 in fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Hawk, 53, threw chicken bones, newspaper covered in poo and bacon rinds into his next door neighbours’ property at Clara Mount Road, Heanor

Baranaby Shaw, prosecuting, told the court Hawk demanded compensation of £25,000, believing his neighbours two sons had “sent his details to criminals”.

He also requested her son’s addresses - demanding £250,000 if they were not provided.

The court heard “erratic and unpredictable” Hawk - originally from the Czeck Republic - left “toilet paper covered in excrement” on his neighbour's flat roof - which sat under his bathroom window.

While he would run water down the exterior walls of her home to her bathroom “to cause deterioration and change of colour as mould began to develop”.

However Hawk not only targeted his neighbour on Heanor’s Clara Mount Road. He also made threats to a Derbyshire Police detective constable - DC Smith - and his own solicitor.

Mr Shaw said: “In August 2019 Mr Hawk enrolled a student - providing shamanic teachings at his address.”

Following the discovery police began investigating an allegation of fraud against Hawk - seizing “electronic materials as well as cash”.

“Mr Hawk was continually contacting officers investigating, demanding the return of his goods - particularly towards DC Smith”. said Mr Shaw.

He added: “One message said he would get the British people to lynch him to death - DC Smith describes his emails as ‘incessant’.”

Following an interview at Chesterfield Police Station Hawk turned his attention towards a solicitor who he had hired to represent him.

Mr Shaw said: “on March 11, 2019, a message came through at 12.55am from the defendant (to the solicitor) which read ‘I will harm you and kill you’.

“(The solicitor) took the threats seriously and says he noticed the defendant’s behaviour was erratic and unpredictable.”

Mr Shaw said Hawk’s neighbours experienced a “short-lived reprieve” from his behaviour while he awaited trial - having denied offences towards them.

However his abuse once again became a “way of life” for them throughout 2020 as he threw three faeces into their garden and shouted bizarre threats - for which he was charged with witness intimidation.

Hawk, of Clara Mount Road, admitted harassment, witness intimidation and making threats to kill.

Recorder Michael Auty told him: “Whatever you may think of your behaviour people were frightened and intimidated by it.

“People in this country are entitled to go about their lives unhindered and unmolested by you or anybody else.”

The judge suspended a two-year jail term for two years.

He was also handed 200 hours unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity days.

The defendant was made subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact any of his victims and not to attend his address for six months unless in the company of a contractor or an estate agent.