Chesterfield thug who left partner with nosebleeds and black eyes jailed

“Aggressive” Daniel Frazer, 34, assaulted his girlfriend on various occasions slapping and punching her in the face, kicking her and on one occasion strangling her.

Derby Crown Court heard Frazer had 23 previous convictions for 33 offences - including battery and GBH.

Recorder Jason MacAdam told him victims of his offending had “predominantly” been “partners, ex-partners or females generally”.

Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court said Frazer and his latest victim began their relationship in February last year and “problems began thereafter”.

During one vicious incident the victim was seen “cowering” outside her home with her crying two-year-old daughter in her arms as Frazer shouted abuse with clenched fists.

In a victim impact statement read out to court she described being “emotionally and physically drained” and “anxious”.

While the court heard the frightening scenes at home were making her very young son “tired a lot of the time” at nursery.

Ms Coleman told the court how during one outburst in April last year the woman was left with black eyes and a nosebleed as she tried to stop Frazer taking cocaine in a pub.

While a month later when an argument broke out as he accused her of being unfaithful Frazer slapped the woman, kicked her with his work boots on and punched her in the face.

Ms Coleman said: “She was cowering and he punched her to the face, causing a nosebleed, before pinning her to the floor where he began to strangle her.”

In June last year the abused woman began packing her bags while Frazer was out following a row at her home.

The court heard Frazer - who was drunk at the time and had no driving licence - was angry when she refused to allow him to drive her car to Morrisons to buy lager.

Ms Coleman described how - with the victim’s two children aged between one and three years old present - Frazer began “shouting abuse towards her” as she tried to put her young daughter in her car.

A neighbour described seeing her “cowering with her two-year-old daughter in her arms” as Frazer ran towards her with “clenched fists”.

Volatile Frazer also sent messages threatening to burn her house down - after which she fearfully sealed her letter box closed.

Frazer, Prospect Road, admitted assault by beating, sending a threatening message, controlling and coercive behaviour and sending a malicious message.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence order - having committed at least one of the offences during its active period.

Jailing him for 26 months, Recorder Jason MacAdam told him: “Your offending started out with you being controlling and jealous.

“Your offending has harmed the complainant’s mental health - you have left her feeling terrified should you come back to her. You have an appalling record.”

The judge added Frazer’s offences of violence, public order offences, breaches of court orders were “predominantly” committed against “partners, ex-partners or females generally”.