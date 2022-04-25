Chesterfield alcoholic hit landlord with pool ball after “16 pints of lager”

James Cocking, 27, was “staggering about” and ”could not stand up” after being kicked out of the boozer due to his level of intoxication.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the landlord delivered the blow to Cocking’s face as the defendant smashed windows trying to get the attention of those inside.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw described how on September 20 last year the landlord came to the door of the pub, asking Cocking to leave the premises - Bolsover’s Cavendish Hotel.

He said: “He (Cocking) started throwing punches and the defendant was pushed away but came back in.

“The victim punched the defendant once to the face - the defendant and the victim fell to the floor.

“The defendant took a pool ball out of his pocket and threw it at the victim, hitting his hand.”

Mr Wilshaw said Cocking had six previous convictions for nine offences, including criminal damage, theft, public order, taking a vehicle without consent and battery.

His solicitor, David Gittins, said his client - who had been hospitalised with jaundice due to his drinking - had alcohol issues going back to when he was a “young boy”.

After being placed in foster care aged between 11 and 13 Cocking had returned to live with his alcoholic mother, who had since died and was brought up by his grandmother from the age of 15.

He said: “Drink is a major factor in his life. He was so drunk he has no recollection. He was staggering about drunk - not just one or two too many.

“If there was no incident afterwards it would have been comical to watch but what happened thereafter is not funny at all. He had 15 to 16 pints of lager.”

Mr Gittins said the Cavendish landlord had accepted punching the defendant on “at least one occasion”.

Cocking, of Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover, admitted criminal damage and assault.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “You’re placing yourself at significant risk by your behaviour - you’re putting your life on the line.

“You sadly lost your mum at an early age but you’re leading towards an early death.

“The aggravating factors in this case are many - you took such a large amount of alcohol - it’s really quite pathetic. You were so out of control you didn’t even recall the incident.”

Judge Davison noted Cocking had been punched by the landlord, however he said the defendant “probably deserved it” and the licensee had been protecting his customers.

He said: “Sadly, you cannot handle your drink. You used a pool ball - thankfully you did not hit (the landlord) anywhere more dangerous than his hand.”

Cocking was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 10 rehabilitation activity days and a 31-day thinking skills programme.

He was ordered to pay £400 compensation, £200 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Cocking was also banned from the Cavendish Hotel for two years.