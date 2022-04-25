Chesterfield woman in court charged with stabbing ex-partner

Natalie Gibbs used the knife in a “reckless manner”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said the wounds inflicted on the injured man’s hand “required surgery”.

Mr Wilshaw said Gibbs’ ex partner had now “withdrawn support for the prosecution” however one would proceed on the basis that it was a “reckless stabbing”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Gibbs used the knife in a “reckless manner”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard

The court heard Gibbs, 37, was of previous good character.

David Gittins, Gibbs’s solicitor, said: “It’s accepted that this was a reckless assault but it was in a domestic setting and a gentleman has been stabbed.”

Gibbs, of Downlands, Brimington, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.

Due to the seriousness of the charge Mr Gittins said the case was beyond the court’s sentencing powers.

Sending the case to Derby Crown Court District Judge Andrew Davison said: “Your guilty plea will go in your favour and the fact that your use of the knife was reckless is an important factor.”