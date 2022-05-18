North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Matlock - in court

Davey Bentley, 25 of Church Street, Riddings: Guilty of stealing a satnav, a pedal bike, a sports bag, three cans of Boddington’s bitter, three bottles of wine, a four-pack of Peroni lager and two bags of crisps, going equipped for theft and cannabis possession. Case adjourned.

Calvin Norris, 33, of North Street, Heanor: Guilty of making a threat – namely to set fire to a property, possession of a knuckleduster and commission of a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Asa Ingall, 45, of South Street North, New Whittington: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating, Jailed for 24 weeks, handed five-year restraining order, made to pay £500 compensation, £620 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Richard Musgrove, 42, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of harassment – namely spitting on a door, stealing milk and shouting abusive gestures at the door camera of another householder. Case adjourned.

Jamie Jowitt, 36, of Dannah Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, fined £440, made to pay £110 victim surcharge and £44 victim surcharge.

Dylan Wilson, 24, of Loscoe Road, Heanor: Guilty of cannabis possession. Case adjourned.

Stephen Deverill, 35, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of causing £100 in damage to a police cell. Fined £40, made to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Anthony Pashley, 45, of Delves Road, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to provide a urine sample. Banned from driving for six months, handed 80 hours unpaid work, made to pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Jordan Smith, 26, of Dixon Court, Oak Bank, Old Whittington: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating, cocaine possession and committing an offence while subject of a community order. Jailed for 13 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 90-day thinking skills programme, 10 rehabilitation activity days and 42 hours unpaid work, made to pay £300 compensation, £320 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Tasib Rafiq, 38, of Woodmans Cottage, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per. Banned form driving for six months, fined £146, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Alex Ormston, 33 of Bath Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from jail. Jailed for 14 days.

Danielle Makin, 24, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Guilty of leaving place of residence while subject of coronavirus tier 4 restrictions. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Stefan Watkinson, 27, of King Street, Alfreton: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm, stealing alcohol form Asda and commission of a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 24 weeks, made to pay £200 compensation.

Matthew Caulton, 29, of The Fleet, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per. Fined £440, made to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Chapman, 78, of Ruthyn Avenue, Barlborough: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Caitlin Chester, 29, of Heanor Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per. Fined £276, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Elizabeth Clarke, 58, of Croft View, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per. Fined £164, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Cooper, 40, of Gladstone Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Dennis Dyson, 61, of Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland: Guity of failing to comply with solid white line road markings and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jason Ellams, 34, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per - on a road subject of a local traffic order. Fined £146, made to pay £90 court costs and 34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.