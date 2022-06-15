North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper and Ilkeston - in court

Bradley Cocking, 23, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed 140 hours unpaid work, made to pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.
Stacey Gunn, 46, of Market Square, Tideswell: Guilty of possession of a bladed article in a public place. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. Handed six-month mental health treatment requirement and one-year restraining order, made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Jason Turner, 40, of Cordwell Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while banned, uninsured and with no MOT. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Shelley Waldron, 40, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £40, made to pay £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Christopher Law, 49, of Wesley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of contravening requirement to close premises or business – namely a gym – during lockdown. Fined £2,640, made to pay £620 court costs and £190 victim surcharge.
Jeffrey Rodgers, 76, of Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.
Kiara Sargisson, 21, of Wentworth Croft, Newlands, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 46 miles per hour. Fined £230, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 21 days.
Kelly Turner, 39, of Hopton Wood Way, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Fined £40, driving record endorsed with three points.
Adam Betts, 33, of Sherwood Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of breaching bail conditions and curfew. Readmitted to conditional bail, pending a further hearing.
Joshua Marples, 28, of School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.
Adam Perkins, 30, of Holdsworth Drive, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.
Donatas Petiskis, 37, of no fixed abode: Guilty of attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge.
Leo Straker, 38, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.
Russel Hale, 53, of Admiral Close, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 41 miles per hour. Fined £80, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for three months.
Simon Harwood-Wheeldon, 53, of Bee Low Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Fined £66, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
James Mcara, 78, of Windmill Avenue, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to report an accident. Fined £120, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.
James Rice, 78, of Burns Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £220, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Christopher Howell, 34, of Independent Hill, Alfreton: Guilty of interfering with a motor vehicle. Jailed for eight weeks. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge.
Tracy Meakin, 41, of Glebe Crescent, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Fined £120, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Kerry Holmes, 30, Newbold Court, Broome Head Way, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours unpaid work.
Phillip Sargeson, 38, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Jailed for 19 weeks suspended for 12 months with 15 rehabilitation activity days, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.