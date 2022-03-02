Natasha Parsons, 23, of George Street, Brimington: Guilty of damaging a TV worth £400 belonging to Best Kebab and threatening behaviour. Handed two-month community order with eight-week curfew. Made to pay £400 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

John Ballington, 28, of Church Road, Darley Dale: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident. Handed two-month community order with eight-week curfew, banned from driving for six months, made to pay £300 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

James Maynard, 45, of West Edge Close, Ashover: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £90, made to pay made to pay £160 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Jordan Anderson, 26, of Loscoe Court, Chasecliff Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Made to pay £60 court costs.

Steven Nash, 34, of Tapton View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a restraining order. Jailed for for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. Ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 31 days and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs.

Carl Bradley, 54, of Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £176, made to pay made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Matthew Allen, 40, of Nicholas Street, Hasland, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days, made to pay £100 costs.

Alison Parkes, 46, of Newbold Court, Brome Head Way, Newbold: Guilty of stealing stole clothing and alcohol worth £160.50, belonging to Marks and Spencer and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Shane Herbert, 43, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Ricky Pashley, 25, of Hardwick Court, Devonshire Street, Staveley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention while unlicensed, uninsured and with no MOT certificate. Case was adjourned.

Paul Anderson, 41, of Ladywood Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed one-year community order with 80 hours unpaid work. £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Lee Redfern, 30, of Milward Road, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied to included three-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Made to pay £60 costs.