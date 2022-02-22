Derbyshire motorist caught “unable to drive in a straight line” after attending brother’s funeral

Samantha Maxwell, 53, was followed by police who heard her engine revving loudly “as though the clutch was stuck down” on January 20 in Alfreton.

Angela Hadfeld, prosecuting, told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “The vehicle was pulled over and Miss Hadfield appeared to be heavily in drink.”

James Riley, Hadfield’s solicitor, told the court his client had attended her brother’s funeral the same day and was caught while “foolishly” driving to the local chip shop.

He said Hadfield had cared for her brother - who suffered with Parkinson’s - for 18 years.

Mr Riley said: “She attended the funeral and while there alcohol was consumed - she was at home and went to get some chips from the local chip shop.

“It’s not a long distance but she foolishly decided to drive that short distance and get some food.”

The court heard a breath test showed Maxwell was nearly twice above the limit.

Maxwell, of Bishop Street, Alfreton, admitted drink driving.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told her: “The circumstances are somewhat tragic, having been at your brother’s funeral.

“But that does not excuse what took place - you knew you had been drinking.

“You put yourself and other road users at risk and there is clear evidence that your driving was impaired.”

She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.