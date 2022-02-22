Judge tells Chesterfield pot smoker cannabis causes “mental health problems”

Jean-Paul Day, 27, was pulled over when he left Curbar Gap car park “immediately” as a police officer entered.

Prosecutor Angela Hafield told Chesterfield Magistrates Court that on September 14 Day smelled strongly of the drug and a search of his car uncovered a small quantity.

A blood test revealed he was one-and-a-half times above the specified limit for the drug.

The court heard Day had no previous convictions on his record.

Day’s solicitor David Gittins said his client suffered mental health difficulties, having been diagnosed with depression and PTSD and having attempted to take his own life previously.

Mr Gittins said: “He uses cannabis as self-medication during a particularly bad day - he had smoked cannabis six hours earlier.

“He went for a drive and stopped at the car park to get his head together.”

Mr Gittins added that Day had two children and would “struggle” to see them should he lose his driving licence.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “I’m sorry to hear about your difficulties but cannabis is illegal.

“You may think it helps you but in the long term medical science has shown that anyone who uses cannabis on a long-term basis will develop mental health problems.”

Day, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover, admitted drug driving.

He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £350 and made to pay £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.