Drunk Derbyshire barmaid crashed into three cars after recognising attacker

Angele Duroe, 62, hit a VW Golf, a Toyota Rav4 and a Seat Ibiza in her Peugeot after going into “panic mode” and downing wine which put her nearly twice over the limit.

Chesterfield Crown Court heard on September 1 last year Duroe - a victim of significant violence - was working at a Bakewell pub when she heard a voice she recognised as “the voice of her attacker”.

James Riley, Duroe’s solicitor, told the court how in 2008 she had been “significantly assaulted”.

He said: “Her teeth were knocked out and she had significant head injuries - she was left in the gutter. She has suffered with strokes following that.”

Prosecutor Angela Hadfield, describing the aftermath of the pub encounter on the same evening when Duroe ploughed into the vehicles, said the owner of the VW Golf was at home when there was a loud “bang”.

She said: “Someone had hit his Golf which was parked outside - he saw the driver sitting in the driver’s seat and knocked on the window. But she tried to drive the vehicle away.”

Ms Hadfield said Golf owner eventually found Duroe’s car abandoned nearby and after tracking down its owner, called police.

After her arrest Duroe gave a blood sample of 148 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The court heard she also caused over £5,000 damage to a Toyota Rav4 and a Seat Ibiza the same night - with both cars written off.

Duroe’s solicitor Mr Riley said: “The defendant is extremely remorseful for her actions - when the man knocked on her window she was sent into panic mode.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told her: “This is a serious matter because you are an intelligent lady who should have been nowhere near a motor vehicle.

“You were clearly not able to control that vehicle - fortunately there were no injuries.”

Duroe, of Burton Edge, Bakewell, admitted drink driving. She was banned from driving for two years, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.