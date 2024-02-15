“No excuse” for drink driver in Derbyshire town after getting behind the wheel to avoid “three minute walk to shop”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Ilkeston when they undertook a targeted stop on a motorist suspected of drink driving.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence is bang on the money, and rather than the three minute walk to the shop, he decided driving was easier.”

