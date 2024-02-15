“No excuse” for drink driver in Derbyshire town after getting behind the wheel to avoid “three minute walk to shop”
A drink driver was caught in Derbyshire after deciding take their van to the shop – to avoid a “three minute walk.”
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Ilkeston when they undertook a targeted stop on a motorist suspected of drink driving.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence is bang on the money, and rather than the three minute walk to the shop, he decided driving was easier.”
“Roadside reading of 82ug and evidential readings of 79ug (the legal limit is 35ug). No excuse.”