New officers unveiled to help tackle rural crime in Derbyshire
They include the launch of 13 rural crime single point of contact officers based in the High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, Amber Valley, North East, Ilkeston, and South Derbyshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams – the officers will receive specialist training on rural issues including wildlife crime to better serve communities.
Angelique Foster, police and crime commissioner for Derbyshire, said: “I made it clear when I was elected that I would bring rural crime into sharp focus. Our rural communities deserve to feel supported and listened to and I have worked hard with the Force to increase confidence and trust in the policing service they receive.
“These latest improvements build on the investment I have made into rural policing since becoming Commissioner. Alongside additional police officers and staff, new vehicles, a well-resourced Rural Crime Team and advanced technology including drones, they will further ensure Derbyshire Constabulary has the capacity and capability to tackle and investigate rural crime effectively and bring offenders to justice.
Additionally the existing rural crime team will see their operating hours extended with greater flexibility in deployment into the evening and night. This follows a trials which started in November 2022 and proved effective in enhancing the team’s area of coverage. Inspector Mike Sisman has been appointed deputy force lead for rural whilst monthly rural crime meetings will take place to identify issues affecting rural communities across Derbyshire.
Over the past six months, the RCT has achieved many notable successes including the recognition and formal commendation of RCT officer PC Buckingham by the National Wildlife Trust for his role as lead investigator in a case that saw the UK’s largest ivory seizure in Derby.
Other operational progress includes the arrest and charge of two suspects for criminal damage valued at more than £12k at the Grade I listed Bolsover Castle and the arrest of a suspect for handling stolen goods and the recovery of more than £3k of horse equipment. Additionally, two separate bat crime investigations have resulted in property developers paying significant reparations to local bat conservation groups and taking remedial action to rectify damage to bat roosts.