News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

New officers unveiled to help tackle rural crime in Derbyshire

New resources have been unveiled to help police officers protect rural communities across Derbyshire.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read
PCC Angelique Buxton has unveiled new resources to help tackle rural crimePCC Angelique Buxton has unveiled new resources to help tackle rural crime
PCC Angelique Buxton has unveiled new resources to help tackle rural crime

They include the launch of 13 rural crime single point of contact officers based in the High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, Amber Valley, North East, Ilkeston, and South Derbyshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams – the officers will receive specialist training on rural issues including wildlife crime to better serve communities.

Angelique Foster, police and crime commissioner for Derbyshire, said: “I made it clear when I was elected that I would bring rural crime into sharp focus. Our rural communities deserve to feel supported and listened to and I have worked hard with the Force to increase confidence and trust in the policing service they receive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These latest improvements build on the investment I have made into rural policing since becoming Commissioner. Alongside additional police officers and staff, new vehicles, a well-resourced Rural Crime Team and advanced technology including drones, they will further ensure Derbyshire Constabulary has the capacity and capability to tackle and investigate rural crime effectively and bring offenders to justice.

READ THIS: Council approves its own application to demolish bungalow and community centre for £9million homes development

Most Popular

READ THIS: Matlock flood defence repair project wins civil engineering industry awards

Additionally the existing rural crime team will see their operating hours extended with greater flexibility in deployment into the evening and night. This follows a trials which started in November 2022 and proved effective in enhancing the team’s area of coverage. Inspector Mike Sisman has been appointed deputy force lead for rural whilst monthly rural crime meetings will take place to identify issues affecting rural communities across Derbyshire.

Over the past six months, the RCT has achieved many notable successes including the recognition and formal commendation of RCT officer PC Buckingham by the National Wildlife Trust for his role as lead investigator in a case that saw the UK’s largest ivory seizure in Derby.

Other operational progress includes the arrest and charge of two suspects for criminal damage valued at more than £12k at the Grade I listed Bolsover Castle and the arrest of a suspect for handling stolen goods and the recovery of more than £3k of horse equipment. Additionally, two separate bat crime investigations have resulted in property developers paying significant reparations to local bat conservation groups and taking remedial action to rectify damage to bat roosts.