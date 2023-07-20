Patch’s previous owner, Edward Casey, was filmed repeatedly punching and kicking the poor dog with two ‘distressing’ videos being forwarded to the RPSCA who commenced an investigation.

Following enquiries, Rachel Leafe, an inspector from the RSPCA, attended a property in Ilkeston accompanied by the police. Casey refused to sign the dog over to the care of the RSPCA and insisted Patch was well looked after but it transpired he had previously been issued a life-long ban from keeping animals in 2015.

As a result police seized Patch and he was taken for a veterinary examination.

The vet who examined Patch said he was quiet and nervous and reluctant to allow a hand to go over his head. Even though no redness or bruising was apparent, the vet noted that this could have been because the incidents had happened several days previously.

She also said “I would not expect a normal owner to treat any dog in this manner. It is a fundamental part of dog husbandry that an owner or person responsible for a dog should not hit or beat them or physically punish them in this way. To do so is, in my opinion, causing unnecessary suffering.”

Patch has been re-homed and is now a certified goodest boy!

Fortunately Patch has found a new loving home after being looked after by the RSPCA for four weeks and then by Block Fen Animal Centre.

Sally Jones, animal centre manager at Block Fen, said: “Patch had been through a terrible ordeal but he was such a happy, friendly and resilient boy. He was a joy to care for, always giving us his big Staffy smile and keen to play with his doggy friends at the centre. We’re happy to still be in contact with him and he’s very settled and loving life with his great new family.”

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “The dedication and commitment of everyone involved meant that Patch was able to recover from his horrendous ordeal and begin his new chapter with his new family.”