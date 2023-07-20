News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Robber who absconded from HMP Sudbury located after manhunt

A prisoner who absconded from HMP Sudbury has been located after a public appeal.
By Oliver McManus
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read

Jaye Whitten, 37, had failed to return to HMP Sudbury on Friday, July 14 prompting police to issue a public appeal.

Whitten had been jailed for six years in connection with a robbery and attempted burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prolific criminal has convictions for more than 30 offences on his record: including shoplifting, weapon crimes, and house burglaries.

Police officers have located WhittenPolice officers have located Whitten
Police officers have located Whitten
Most Popular

Sister paper The Chad reports that his most recent conviction came in May 2021 when he was jailed over robberies in Costcutter and One Stop stores in Newark. Whitten had used a screwdriver to open a till and take a sum of money.

Chief Insp Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said she he hoped his sentencing would bring ‘some comfort’ to the traders he targeted.

Derbyshire police confirmed that, following a manhunt, Whitten had been located by police officers on Wednesday, July 19.