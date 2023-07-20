Jaye Whitten, 37, had failed to return to HMP Sudbury on Friday, July 14 prompting police to issue a public appeal.

Whitten had been jailed for six years in connection with a robbery and attempted burglary.

The prolific criminal has convictions for more than 30 offences on his record: including shoplifting, weapon crimes, and house burglaries.

Police officers have located Whitten

Sister paper The Chad reports that his most recent conviction came in May 2021 when he was jailed over robberies in Costcutter and One Stop stores in Newark. Whitten had used a screwdriver to open a till and take a sum of money.

Chief Insp Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said she he hoped his sentencing would bring ‘some comfort’ to the traders he targeted.