New court date set for duo charged over death of a baby in Chesterfield

Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve.

The court appearance came a year after paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020 after reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.

The baby, Finley Boden, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.

Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect

Boden and Marsden were remanded to prison and were next due to appear before Derby Crown Court today – however their case has now been adjourned until February 4.

