Killamarsh murders accused Damien Bendall trial delayed again by MRI scan

Bendall, 31, appeared in the dock at Derby Crown Court this morning for the murders of Terri Harris, 35, along with her daughter Lacey Bennett, son John Paul Bennett and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, at a house on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh.

He has also been charged with one count of rape.

Bendall is currently on remand at HMP Wakefield ahead of a trial set for March.

Damien Bendall was again unable to enter pleas in court today due delayed results of an MRI scan. Picture Elizabeth Cook PA Wire/JPI Media

During this morning’s appearance Bendall, who sat in the dock wearing a grey prison jumper and a face mask, answered “yeah” when he was asked to confirm his identity.

Vanessa Marshall QC, defending, told the court today that the charges could not be put to Bendall as she was unable to advise her client until a final report including MRI scan results had been received.

The solicitor’s comments came following Bendall’s last appearance at the court in November when it was heard that an MRI scan had been arranged for Bendall to investigate “a tumour of some description”.

Ms Marshall told Judge Nirmal Shant QC today: “Your honour will recall that you ordered the prison carry out an MRI scan by December 23.

"It was done by December 6 but despite continual chasing by solicitors we’ve still not received the results of the MRI scan from the prison.”

Ms Marshall added that an EEG scan looking at seizures in the brain had also been requested.

Judge Shant said: “This isn’t an everyday case – this is a case that needs some speed in addressing the issue.

"We are here shortly before trial and we still don’t know what the issues are in this case.”

Judge Shant directed that the prison provide the results of Bendall’s MRI scan by 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and adjourned the case until January 18.

Addressing Bendall, she told him: “Stand up Damien Bendall.

"You will appear at this court on the next occasion on January 18 and on that occasion you will be produced in person, physically at court.

"You will be expected to answer this indictment – in the meantime you are remanded in custody.”