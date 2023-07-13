News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Murder probe: Derbyshire man 'stabbed just metres from his home', inquest told

An inquest into the death of Corey Duffy has heard he was stabbed around 100m from his home and then attempted to run back.
By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

The inquest heard how bystanders tried to save him after he was fatally stabbed twice in the lung.

Corey Duffy, 30, was pronounced dead just metres from his home address on Bass Street, in Derby, shortly after 3.45pm on Sunday, June 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is reported that he sustained the fatal injuries in Cooper Street, around 100m away, and before he attempted to run back to his home.

Brandon Froggatt, 20, of Ashley Street in Derby appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and has been charged with murder.Brandon Froggatt, 20, of Ashley Street in Derby appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and has been charged with murder.
Brandon Froggatt, 20, of Ashley Street in Derby appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and has been charged with murder.
Most Popular

An inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Thursday July 13, where evidence was heard that bystanders had tried to save him as “bled heavily” outside his house.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ THIS: Investigations ongoing after company director falls to his death

The inquest, conducted by assistant coroner Sophie Lomas, heard that a Home Office post-mortem found Mr Duffy had sustained at least two stab wounds - both of which had penetrated his lung and caused his death. He was identified by his mother Louise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the death. Seven currently remain on police bail; two men, 24 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of murder; and five other individuals on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The eighth person - Brandon Froggatt, of Ashley Street in Derby, has been charged with the murder of Mr Duffy and remanded into custody whilst awaiting trial.

The inquest has been adjourned for a review in August - and is likely to be suspended pending confirmation of charges from the police.