Murder probe: Derbyshire man 'stabbed just metres from his home', inquest told

The inquest heard how bystanders tried to save him after he was fatally stabbed twice in the lung.

Corey Duffy, 30, was pronounced dead just metres from his home address on Bass Street, in Derby, shortly after 3.45pm on Sunday, June 11.

It is reported that he sustained the fatal injuries in Cooper Street, around 100m away, and before he attempted to run back to his home.

Brandon Froggatt, 20, of Ashley Street in Derby appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and has been charged with murder.

An inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Thursday July 13, where evidence was heard that bystanders had tried to save him as “bled heavily” outside his house.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest, conducted by assistant coroner Sophie Lomas, heard that a Home Office post-mortem found Mr Duffy had sustained at least two stab wounds - both of which had penetrated his lung and caused his death. He was identified by his mother Louise.

A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the death. Seven currently remain on police bail; two men, 24 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of murder; and five other individuals on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The eighth person - Brandon Froggatt, of Ashley Street in Derby, has been charged with the murder of Mr Duffy and remanded into custody whilst awaiting trial.