Investigations ongoing after Chesterfield company director falls to his death in Portugal
Robert Perry, 36, was on holiday in Albufeira in June when he was found dead having sustained multiple injuries following a reported fall.
But information from Portuguese authorities about the circumstances of his death is “limited” with the Coroners Office in Derbyshire attempting to build a fuller picture.
An inquest into the death of Mr Perry was opened at a short hearing at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Wednesday, July 13.
Sophie Lomas, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, told the hearing that the Office had been provided with “very little information” but that Mr Perry’s death had first been reported to them on June 19.
He died in Albufeira on June 3 and a post-mortem was carried out on June 28 which revealed his medical cause of death as 1a) multiple injuries and 1b) a fall.
Family members of Mr Perry, a company director born in Chesterfield, attended the hearing via a link and Ms Lomas told them that the Coroners Office was “trying to get information from Portuguese authorities” but that these enquiries were ‘not always successful’ - as there is no legal obligation for foreign authorities to provide such information.
The inquest was adjourned with an internal review scheduled for August. Ms Lomas concluded the hearing by expressing her condolences to the family.
She said: “I cannot imagine how difficult this has been and continues to be for you.”