Motorist spotted filming himself dancing and singing while driving along M1 in Derbyshire – as police ‘gatecrash his party’
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol along the M1 at Tibshelf today – when a DRPU encountered what they described as “one of the worst examples of using a phone we’ve seen.”
They said: “Sat in lane one filming himself on his phone whilst attempting to do some dance moves and singing.
“We gatecrashed his party for some enforcement action!”
The driver was subsequently reported by DRPU officers.