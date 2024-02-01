Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol along the M1 at Tibshelf today – when a DRPU encountered what they described as “one of the worst examples of using a phone we’ve seen.”

They said: “Sat in lane one filming himself on his phone whilst attempting to do some dance moves and singing.

“We gatecrashed his party for some enforcement action!”