Motorist arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover ‘full house’ of offences
A Derbyshire driver was arrested for five separate offences after being stopped by officers today.
On Wednesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) undertook an intelligence-led stop of a motorist in Heanor.
A DRPU spokesperson said they discovered a “full house” of offences – including “drug driving, possession of cannabis, no licence, no insurance and no MOT.”
The driver of the Vauxhall was subsequently arrested on suspicion of five offences.