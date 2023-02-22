News you can trust since 1855
Motorist arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover ‘full house’ of offences

A Derbyshire driver was arrested for five separate offences after being stopped by officers today.

By Tom Hardwick
On Wednesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) undertook an intelligence-led stop of a motorist in Heanor.

A DRPU spokesperson said they discovered a “full house” of offences – including “drug driving, possession of cannabis, no licence, no insurance and no MOT.”

DRPU officers took the driver into custody.
The driver of the Vauxhall was subsequently arrested on suspicion of five offences.