Motorcyclist spotted driving dangerously through Derbyshire town with children on back of bike sees vehicle seized
On Wednesday, July 17, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neigbourhood Team seized a motorbike in Shirebrook.
The motorbike was spotted being driven dangerously while children were sat on the bike.
A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: Officers had spotted a rider using this vehicle on the roads with no helmet, driving in a dangerous and anti-social manner with children on the bike – and so was seized under section 165 for no insurance.”