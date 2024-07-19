Motorcyclist spotted driving dangerously through Derbyshire town with children on back of bike sees vehicle seized

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
A biker who was seen riding dangerously in Derbyshire – while children were sat on his bike – had his vehicle seized by police.

On Wednesday, July 17, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neigbourhood Team seized a motorbike in Shirebrook.

The motorbike was spotted being driven dangerously while children were sat on the bike.

This is the bike that was seized by officers.

A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: Officers had spotted a rider using this vehicle on the roads with no helmet, driving in a dangerous and anti-social manner with children on the bike – and so was seized under section 165 for no insurance.”

