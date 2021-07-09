Mother of man stabbed to death in Derbyshire town pays tribute as two men charged with murder

Byron Griffin was found injured in Eyre’s Garden, Ilkeston, at around 12.40pm on Sunday, July 4.

The 22-year-old, from East Leake, Loughborough, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died.

Two men, aged 21 and 32, who are both from Ilkeston, have been charged with the alleged murder of Mr Griffin.

Byron Griffin, 22, was found with a single stab wound in Ilkeston and later died in hospital

Derbyshire police say their names are not being released “at this time”.

Another man, aged 29, has also been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Paying tribute to her son, Zoe Cooke, Mr Griffin's mother, said: “Byron’s death has absolutely devastated my family. He is my only son and leaves behind three sisters aged 10, 11 and 27 who will never, ever get over this.

“Byron was loved by so many – to the point that one of his old teachers came to see me to pay his condolences despite him leaving school years ago.

“Byron was my absolute heartbeat and our lives will never be the same again - the pain is absolutely unbearable. We are all devastated beyond belief and I wouldn’t wish this on any parent.

“My boy will never hold or kiss me again and I will never come to terms with that.”

Mr Griffin’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

It is believed the 22-year-old was injured during a disturbance in Great Northern Close and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help the investigation.

Of particular interest are any witnesses who may have seen a disturbance in the area around Great Northern Close at around 12.30pm – especially any homeowners with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*372467.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by completing an online contact form here.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.