News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘Monumental meltdown’ from unlicensed driver who had car seized by police in Derbyshire town

Officers were faced with a “monumental meltdown” after a Derbyshire motorist had their car seized for driving without a licence.

By Tom Hardwick
9th Mar 2023, 3:20pm - 1 min read

On Wednesday, March 8, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a car in Heanor.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intel-led stop check of this BMW today regarding the female owner having an expired licence following an historical disqualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We advise her of her vehicle being seized and this leads to a monumental meltdown which brings out the street.”

The DRPU seized this car in Heanor yesterday.
The DRPU seized this car in Heanor yesterday.
The DRPU seized this car in Heanor yesterday.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Teenager had “childhood ruined” after eight years of abuse by sex offender from Derbyshire town

Her car was subsequently confiscated by DRPU officers.