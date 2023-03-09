‘Monumental meltdown’ from unlicensed driver who had car seized by police in Derbyshire town

On Wednesday, March 8, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a car in Heanor.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intel-led stop check of this BMW today regarding the female owner having an expired licence following an historical disqualification.

“We advise her of her vehicle being seized and this leads to a monumental meltdown which brings out the street.”

The DRPU seized this car in Heanor yesterday.