‘Monumental meltdown’ from unlicensed driver who had car seized by police in Derbyshire town
Officers were faced with a “monumental meltdown” after a Derbyshire motorist had their car seized for driving without a licence.
On Wednesday, March 8, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a car in Heanor.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intel-led stop check of this BMW today regarding the female owner having an expired licence following an historical disqualification.
“We advise her of her vehicle being seized and this leads to a monumental meltdown which brings out the street.”
Her car was subsequently confiscated by DRPU officers.