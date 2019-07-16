Modern slavery investigation at Chesterfield car wash

Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of modern slavery offences at car washes in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Constabulary Modern Slavery Unit said officers engaged with employees at car washes on Brimington Road and the Chatsworth Business Park.

Brimington Road

Derbyshire Constabulary Modern Slavery Unit@DerbysMDS_HT tweeted:

"We have spent the last two days in Chesterfield working with the HSE & @DerbyshireFRS , engaging with employees at car washes on Brimington Road and the Chatsworth Business Park. This forms part of our ongoing work to tackle modern slavery in Derbyshire. Consequently, a male and female have been arrested on suspicion of having committed modern slavery offences and have since been bailed. The investigation continues. While there are many car washes that operate legitimately, please report if you have any concerns or suspicions."

More than 50 modern slavery victims in Derbyshire

Slavery still exists in Derbyshire- here’s how you can help fight it

Men who ran two Chesterfield brothels to pay more than £250,000 after conspiring to trafficking women from Asia