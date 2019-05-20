Men who ran two Chesterfield brothels to pay more than £250,000 after conspiring to trafficking women from Asia

Two men who ran two brothels in Chesterfield have been ordered to pay more than £250,000 after conspiring to trafficking women from Asia.

Mo Quan Zhou and Meyrick Bramhill-Purchase were jailed in May 2018 after an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) found they had conspired to traffic women into nine brothels in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

A subsequent investigation established that the pair had benefitted £251,102 from the crime.

At Derby Crown Court this week, they were each given Confiscation Orders as follows:

Zhou, aged 46 and formerly of London Road in Derby, was found to have benefitted by £133,102 and must begin by paying £2,306 in available funds.

Bramhill-Purchase, aged 65 and formally of Muntjac Way in Witham St Hughs, was found to have benefitted by £118,000 and must begin by paying £10,496 in available funds.

They have three months to do so, or face further time in jail.

The pair were convicted of conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another with a view to sexual exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, and removing criminal property in relation to five brothels in Lincoln, two in Derby and two in Chesterfield in which a number of Chinese and Malaysian women were being trafficked around the country on a weekly basis.

Zhou was jailed for five-and-a-half years and Bramhill-Purchase was jailed for four-and-a-half years. They were also each given 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders (STPOs).

Detective Inspector Rich Monk said: “Zhou and Bramhill-Purchase exploited tens of dozens of women over a six-year period – ruining lives in order to bankroll their own.

“Along with jail terms, and further monitoring through STPOs, this latest order ensures that they not only pay their debt to society with their freedom, but also with any proceeds they may have made from their crimes.”