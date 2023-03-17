“Manipulative and violent” Derbyshire man who subjected partner to two years of abuse jailed for 15 months

William Goodayle of Monsal Avenue, Fairfield was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour at Derby Crown Court.

The 39-year-old was jailed for 15 months on Friday, February 24 – and is subject to a seven-year restraining order.

Temporary Detective Constable Victoria Atherton said: “William Goodayle’s manipulation, violence and controlling behaviour has had an enormously damaging effect, leaving his partner to feel afraid in her own home – a place that should be safe and secure. Instead, it was a place of fear and anxiety.

“Goodayle’s belittled and constantly bombarded her with messages about how he expected her to behave which were often derogatory about her gender. His offending was insidious. It robbed his victim of her independence and drove her away from family and friends.

“Such was the control that Goodayle inflicted was that, despite the concerns of her family, friends and colleagues, she felt she could not tell them the truth of her situation for fear of repercussions.

“Sadly, this is is not unusual with this type of psychological abuse in relationships, and that control often continues even when relationships end and as can have long lasting effects on the victims mental and physical health.”

Derbyshire Police hope that this story will encourage others to reach out for support and to report domestic abuse.

DC Atherton added: “Breaking the cycle of abuse is hugely difficult. It can take many attempts, but I would urge anyone who sees their own situation in this story to seek help.

“I would like to commend the victim for her courage in what has been a challenging and prolonged investigation. I hope that the outcome and subsequent restraining order will offer her some reassurance and closure so that she can enjoy her family life free of abuse.

“As a force we are clear that this type of behaviour is not love – it is abuse. You do not have to live in fear and support from officers and specialist organisations are ready and waiting whenever you need it.”

Domestic abuse can affect both women and men and can occur in same sex relationships. It can be physical, emotional, sexual or financial. It can be repeated, random or habitual, and is used to control a partner.

If you're a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is, there are a number of ways you can report your concerns below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, where someone is in danger right now, call 999.