The injured man, who is in his 60s, had been to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United match on Sunday, February 5, before catching a bus home to Ilkeston.

He left Nottingham at around 6.30pm, and is believed to have got off the bus near the Tesco in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, just after 7.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later found unconscious on Heathfield Avenue and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening injuries. It is currently unclear how the man came by his injuries and his family have been made aware.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

At this stage, officers are treating it as an isolated incident. Residents in the area will see an increased police presence throughout the day as investigations continue.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who found the man on the street, as well as anyone who saw him either on the bus or walking through Ilkeston.

He was wearing a black jumper, a blue and red body warmer, a Nottingham Forest hat and t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or those with any information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*75725:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101