Man who died after being stabbed in Derbyshire bank named by police
Officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed in the Lloyd’s branch in St Peter’s Street, Derby, at around 2.35pm on Tuesday (6 May).
Gurvinder Johal was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Two men were arrested in connection with Mr Johal’s death yesterday. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody.
Police remain keen to speak to anyone with any information on the incident. If you can help with the investigation, you can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods with reference 25*260624.
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
To contact the incident room directly, visit the Public Portal.