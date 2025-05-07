Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Investigations are continuing after a man was stabbed to death in a city centre bank.

The man, who was a customer, was assaulted in the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby at around 2.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 6 May).

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. While formal identification has not taken place, his family are aware.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident yesterday. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with any information on the incident and would urge people to contact the force as soon as possible.

Today (Wednesday, May 7) officers have confirmed that both arrested men remain in police custody and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire police, in confidence, using any of the below methods with reference 25*260624.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.