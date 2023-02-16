Man wanted for ‘serious offences’ and carrying ‘several weapons’ arrested in Derbyshire town

At around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 15), the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports from a concerned member of the public regarding a man in possession of a bladed article.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers swiftly attended the area, locating the male. Several weapons were found upon his person, which he was arrested for.”

The man was taken into custody by SNT officers.