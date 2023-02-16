News you can trust since 1855
Man wanted for ‘serious offences’ and carrying ‘several weapons’ arrested in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man was arrested while carrying ‘several weapons’ – and was found to be wanted for a number of ‘serious offences.’

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

At around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 15), the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports from a concerned member of the public regarding a man in possession of a bladed article.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers swiftly attended the area, locating the male. Several weapons were found upon his person, which he was arrested for.”

The man was taken into custody by SNT officers.
“Further checks revealed the male was also wanted for further serious offences.”