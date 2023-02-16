Man wanted for ‘serious offences’ and carrying ‘several weapons’ arrested in Derbyshire town
A Derbyshire man was arrested while carrying ‘several weapons’ – and was found to be wanted for a number of ‘serious offences.’
At around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 15), the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports from a concerned member of the public regarding a man in possession of a bladed article.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers swiftly attended the area, locating the male. Several weapons were found upon his person, which he was arrested for.”
“Further checks revealed the male was also wanted for further serious offences.”