Man wanted by police after Chesterfield v Grimsby Town pub violence

A serious assault occurred during the game, at around 4pm, at the Donkey Derby near to the ground.

A Grimsby fan, aged in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury during the disturbance which officers say involved a number of fans from both clubs.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The man pictured was in the Donkey Derby prior to the incident and investigating officers want to speak to him.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with disorder during the Chesterfield v Grimsby Town match. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*187483.”

