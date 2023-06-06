News you can trust since 1855
Man taken to hospital as police descend on street following disturbance at Chesterfield property

Emergency services were called to the scene of a disturbance in Chesterfield last night – and a man was taken to hospital following the incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Emmet Field Close, Grangewood – at around 8.30pm on Monday, June 5.

On arrival a man inside the property was found to have suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward and help their investigation.

The incident took place at an address on Emmet Field Close.
Anyone who can help with enquiries into the incident is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000343532:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.