Man taken to hospital as police descend on street following disturbance at Chesterfield property
Derbyshire Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Emmet Field Close, Grangewood – at around 8.30pm on Monday, June 5.
On arrival a man inside the property was found to have suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward and help their investigation.
READ THIS: Popular Market Hall duo set to retire after nearly 30 years of serving Chesterfield shoppers
Anyone who can help with enquiries into the incident is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000343532:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.