Popular Market Hall duo set to retire after nearly 30 years of serving Chesterfield shoppers

Betty Fareham and Brian Roe – brother and sister proprietors of 1001 Vac and Electrical Spares – have been working on the Market Hall stall for a number of years. They were employed under the previous owner, before buying the business themselves in 2014. They have developed a successful family company and will be reluctantly saying goodbye to enjoy more time with family and look forward to holidays abroad.

Betty praised the ‘community’ feel of the Market Hall and thanked their loyal customers. She said: “We will be reluctant to leave the Market Hall as we have built up a successful business over the years as well as a good regular customer base who come to us again and again because of the professional advice and personal service we provide. We have a strong knowledge of all of our products and our customers really appreciate that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our fellow traders in the Market Hall are lovely and helpful towards each other, we are a very friendly little community. Our customers are great too and we have seen customers returning with their families through different generations as we have been trading in the Market Hall for over 30 years.

Betty Fareham and Brian Roe have announced their plans to retire.

“We really value all of our customers old and new and appreciate that they come back on a regular basis. We are proud to have retained our customer base even through the Covid pandemic.”