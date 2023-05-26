Man seriously injured in fall onto A61 after police called to burglary report at Chesterfield town centre nightclub

Derbyshire Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, just after 5.35am on Friday, May 26.

A man, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, has suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – in line with national procedure when an incident of this nature occurs.

