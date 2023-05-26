News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets

Man seriously injured in fall onto A61 after police called to burglary report at Chesterfield town centre nightclub

A man was left with serious injuries after falling onto the A61 – which remains closed – following a reported burglarly at a town centre venue.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, just after 5.35am on Friday, May 26.

A man, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, has suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.
A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.
Most Popular

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – in line with national procedure when an incident of this nature occurs.

READ THIS: Police arrest wanted male and seize car from driver during patrol in Derbyshire town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the two incidents – and the A61 remains closed.