Man seriously injured in Derbyshire dog attack

The 48-year-old man was walking along Park Street, Newhall, South Derbyshire, outside the One Stop shop, sometime between 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Monday, March 7 when he was approached by a man and his dog.

Derbyshire police released an appeal for information today.

A force spokesperson said: “The dog bit him on the arm, piercing his coat jacket and causing significant injury.

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Derbyshire dog attack.

“We do not have a description of the dog or its owner at this time.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact officer in the case Sgt Joseph Stafford via the following methods, quoting reference 22*133381.”

Facebook – send officers a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.