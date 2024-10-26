Man riding e-scooter exposes himself to women in popular Chesterfield park – as police launch appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 09:33 BST
Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man riding an e-scooter exposed himself to women in a Chesterfield park.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm on Monday, October 14 – when a man riding an e-scooter exposed himself to women walking in Holmebrook Valley Park.

He is described as being in his late teens and of a skinny build. He was wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as those with any information.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*614147:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

