Man remains in custody after being arrested by police in Chesterfield – following patrols across town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
A man is in police custody after being arrested by officers during patrols in Chesterfield.

Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Chesterfield on Monday, October 21.

A team spokesperson said: “A male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft in the Chesterfield area. He is currently being questioned in custody.

“This is after local officers have been patrolling the Chesterfield area, preventing anti-social behaviour and shoplifting incidents.”

