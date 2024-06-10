Man pronounced dead at scene of Derbyshire crash – as pensioner arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
Derbyshire Police received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 7.40am today – reporting a collision on the A6009 Woodhouse Road at Kilburn.
A force spokesperson said: “A grey Subaru Forester was reported to have mounted the pavement and collided with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a man in his sixties, was sadly declared dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The driver of the Forester, a man aged 79, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
“The road was closed for several hours whilst collision investigation work and vehicle recovery took place, but has since been re-opened.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time with a dashcam installed, or any local premises with private CCTV, which may have captured footage which would assist our investigation.”
If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*339555:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.