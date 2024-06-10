Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One man has died and another has been arrested after a crash in Derbyshire this morning.

Derbyshire Police received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 7.40am today – reporting a collision on the A6009 Woodhouse Road at Kilburn.

A force spokesperson said: “A grey Subaru Forester was reported to have mounted the pavement and collided with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man in his sixties, was sadly declared dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“The driver of the Forester, a man aged 79, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“The road was closed for several hours whilst collision investigation work and vehicle recovery took place, but has since been re-opened.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time with a dashcam installed, or any local premises with private CCTV, which may have captured footage which would assist our investigation.”

If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*339555:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101