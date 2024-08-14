Man left seriously injured and taken to hospital after being attacked by off-road bikers in Derbyshire
Officers were called to Main Road in Ridgeway, near the junction with High Lane, after reports that a man had been injured – just before 5.50pm on Sunday, July 21.
A force spokesperson said: “A man had suffered a serious injury to his head, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
“It is believed he had been approached by two men who had been riding off-road bikes in the area a few moments before, and was allegedly assaulted.
“One of the men is described as being black and wearing a light blue t-shirt and shorts, and had a black helmet with a visor.
“The other man is white, around 6ft tall, and was wearing a black face covering, black Nike tracksuit top, charcoal jogging bottoms and black gloves. They had an orange and white dirt bike, and a blue and white dirt bike.”
If you witnessed what happened, or have any information which can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*432829:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.