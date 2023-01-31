Man jailed for spitting on officer and claiming he had HIV after incident in Derbyshire town centre

Officers were called to Sainsbury’s on Cawdor Way, Matlock just after 5.05pm on Friday, January 27 – following reports of a man failing to pay for several items earlier in the day. When officers arrived they found Raymond Skelly, of Greenbank, Hadfield, Glossop, attempting to leave the store with more items.

The 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft and attempted theft, but when he was placed in the back of a patrol car, he became angry. He began to shout in Sergeant Blaine Molloy’s face, growled at him, and then spat in his face.

Appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 30, Skelly pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, theft from a shop and going equipped for theft. He was jailed for six months.

Speaking after the sentence was handed down, Sergeant Molloy said: “Any and all assaults on duty are completely unacceptable, but sadly something police officers have to deal with on a daily basis across Derbyshire.

“As a result of Skelly, purposely and maliciously spitting in my face during his arrest, and his subsequent verbal threats relating to disease transmission, I will have to undertake blood tests over the following months to determine whether my long-term health has been affected. This will obviously be a stressful time for myself and my family and will be a worry to me until I eventually get the all clear.