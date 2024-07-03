Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who fraudulently charged a pensioner with dementia more than £40,000 for carrying out minor work on his garden has been jailed.

Elliot Shaw carried out a number of small jobs at the 88-year-old man’s home address over the course of several months in 2022, including removing a greenhouse, painting window frames and trimming bushes – with all of the work carried out being of a poor standard.

The fraud came to light when a member of bank staff alerted police, after the victim attempted to get a loan to pay Shaw for some of the work.

Checks found that transactions made by the victim matched incoming payments to Shaw’s bank account and showed that between July and December, Shaw took £42,000 from the man – demanding between £500 and £3,000 each time.

Shaw took £42,000 from his victim.

Shaw was arrested and subsequently charged with fraud by false representation.

The 34-year-old, of Tolney Lane, Newark, and formerly of Hilton, admitted the charge and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on May 23 – where he was jailed for three years and four months.

PC Emily Carnan, who led the investigation, said: “This was a despicable and targeted attack on a vulnerable elderly man.

“Shaw took money from the victim many times, knowing that because of his dementia, he couldn’t remember paying him previously.

“Over the course of just a few months he took a huge amount of money for work which was not only vastly over priced but also incredibly sub-standard.

“His repeated attempts to get more and more money from the victim are appalling, and show his complete lack of empathy for anyone.